Investigators identify people of interest in deadly Fresno State student hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol officials say they have identified two people of interest in the crash that killed a Fresno State student Saturday.

According to the release from the CHP, the vehicle they believe to have been involved in the hit and run crash has also been recovered.

CHP officials have not yet revealed the identity of the people of interest in the crash.

CHP officials say 23-year-old Devan Nicole Elayda, known as Nicole, was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle near Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue Saturday.

Officials say Elayda was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned Elayda was driving when she pulled over in the center median to switch seats with a passenger in her car.

As Elayda was walking around to the passenger side of the car, officers say she was hit by a silver or gray Lexus sedan that was heading eastbound within the #1 lane of the highway.

Following the crash, authorities say the driver of the Lexus left the scene without trying to provide Elayda aid or calling law enforcement for help.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (559) 262-0400.