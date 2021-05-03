Investigators aren’t sure if two violent attempted break-ins in Fresno are related

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating two similar incidents where a man forced his way into a home and tried to grab a woman Monday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno police.

Officers responded around 9:00 a.m. near College and Home avenues after a woman called to report that a man rang her doorbell and then attempted to force his way past her when she opened the door. The report stated that the man had attempted to grab her when she fought back against him.

After fighting the man, police say the victim ran out of the house. When officers arrived police say the suspect ran from the house to the backyard where police were able to arrest the suspect.

Earlier Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. police received a call for a similar incident near Clinton and Crystal avenues where a suspect kicked a door in. A woman and her young daughter were home at the time. Police say that suspect fled and it’s unknown if the two cases are related.

No injuries were reported. Police said they have had contact with the suspect in the past. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.