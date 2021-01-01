Investigators appeal for information in shooting death of a 20-year-old in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Fresno are appealing for information into the shooting death of a 20-year-old in the Pinedale area of the city.

The shooting on Tuesday claimed the life of Logan Morales. Officers say he was found inside a black Dodge Charger, which was found in the middle of the street after colliding with a parked car. The victim was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to establish a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446, or Detective Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445, citing Fresno PD Case# 20070441.