HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at Kings County Jail allegedly smuggled Fentanyl into the jail which resulted in the exposure of three inmates, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Justice.

Deputies say on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. they received a call about an overdose investigation at the county jail. Detectives established that 37-year-old Brittany Staggs smuggled a substance believed to be Fentanyl following her arrest and booking into jail. Detectives say Staggs then sold the Fentanyl to three inmates in exchange for commissary items. All three inmates reportedly showed symptoms of a possible overdose after they ingested the substance.

The three inmates were given Narcan and taken to the hospital. All made a full recovery and were transported back to Kings County Jail. Agents with the California Department of Justice later established that the substance Stagg had brought in was positive for Fentanyl.

Officials say Staggs will face further charges as a result of this incident; Staggs remains booked at the Kings County Jail.