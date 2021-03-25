Inmate, his mother, and associate charged in plot to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A federal grand jury has indicted an inmate, his mother and an associate suspected of conspiring to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the Fresno County Jail, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Alfredo Garcia Jr., 27; Eva Romero, 53; and Leo Torres, 30, of Fresno, were charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and at least 5 grams of methamphetamine, said Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Torres and Romero were also charged with distributing controlled substances.

According to court documents, between Jan. 19 and 26, 2021, the three suspects conspired to smuggle heroin and meth into the jail for further distribution among inmates. Investigators uncovered the plan by listening to recorded jail calls, including calls between Garcia and his mother, Romero.

The calls revealed that the suspects planned to sneak the drugs into the jail inside a pair of athletic shoes that was to be given to an inmate.

The plot was foiled when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shoes and found the hidden drugs.

If convicted, Garcia, Romero and Torres each face a minimum of five years in prison or a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.