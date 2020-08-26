Inmate from Merced County involved in deadly stabbing at Northern California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An inmate from Merced County was involved in a deadly stabbing attack that is being investigated as a homicide at a Northern California prison.

Juan M. Boyzo, 25, was attacked and stabbed by two inmates on Aug. 24 in a day room at the High Desert State Prison near Susanville, according to the California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional officers used three “exact-impact” rounds to stop the attack.

Boyzo suffered numerous puncture wounds to his head and back as well as several lacerations and abrasions, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; however he was later pronounced dead.

Boyzo was received from Monterey County in April 2014 to serve 12 years for second-degree robbery and a street gang act in commission of a violent felony.

Joseph M. Gama 22 (CDCR)

The suspects have been identified as Joseph B. Sua, 29, and Joseph M. Gama 22, officials said. They were housed in a short-term restricted housing unit on “administrative segregation status” pending investigation.

Correctional officers found two inmate-made weapons at the scene.

Sua was received from Merced County in May 2019 to serve seven years for possession of a controlled substance in jail or prison, his second strike in accordance with the state’s three strikes law.

Gama was received from Stanislaus County in July 2016 to serve 15 years for assault with a firearm inflicting great bodily injury and a street gang act in commission of a violent felony.

The incident is being investigated by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office and the prison’s Investigative Services Unit.

