Inmate escapes Mendota federal prison

Xavier Terrazas, 34 (image courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal officials continue to search for an inmate who escaped federal prison in Fresno County.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Xavier Terrazas was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Mendota at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Terrazas is described as a 34-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He was sentenced in Mississippi to 130 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about Terrazas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshall’s Service on 559-487-5600.