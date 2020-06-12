Inmate death in Corcoran State Prison is a homicide, investigators say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The death of a 30-year-old inmate at Corcoran State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials say Anthony Roberson-Anderson died Thursday after he was found with swelling and cuts to his face and head two days earlier.

Prison staff says another inmate, Brandon Caine, was seen running away from the area where Roberson-Anderson was found.

Roberson-Anderson was airlifted to an area hospital where he died.

Roberson-Anderson was in Corcoran on a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder in Los Angeles County and had been at the prison since late-2014.

Brandon Caine, 38, photo provided by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Brandon Caine, 38, has been placed in a separate area while the Kings County District Attorney’s Office assists the prison’s Investigative Services Unit with an investigation into the incident. He has been serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree robbery since 2013.

