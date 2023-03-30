FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an inmate booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure was found dead, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released on Thursday, officials say 44-year-old Justyn Labutsky was booked into the Fresno County Jail on March 6. As well as the indecent exposure allegation, deputies say he was also booked on an outstanding warrant for battery against an elderly person.

On March 7, correctional officers say they were alerted to Labutsky suffering from injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates. He was transported to the hospital and passed away on March 9.

Deputies say his death was ruled to be a homicide and detectives took over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.