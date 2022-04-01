VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An infant was injured after an “incendiary device” was thrown through the window of a home in Visalia Friday morning, according to Visalia police officers.

Officers say they responded to a report of a house fire around 3:00 a.m. on Garden Street near Sequoia Avenue where the resident reported that an “incendiary device” had been thrown through their window causing a fire.

Authorities say the victims, which included an infant, were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Officers say the suspects were known to the victims and had fled in a vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival police say they were able to find the vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Police say they arrested Esteban Rosales, 40, and Ramona Barnes, 33, without incident.

A search of the vehicle was conducted where officers say they located evidence linking them to the arson as well as being in possession of an illegal firearm.

Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility, according to police.