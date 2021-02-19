Individual arrested after brandishing firearm to visitors in Sequoia National Park

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – People walk amongst giant Sequoia trees at Sequoia National Park on September 23, 2014. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An individual in Sequoia National Park was arrested Friday after brandishing a firearm to visitors in the popular Giant Forest section of the park, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to a report of an individual brandishing a firearm and threatening visitors along the Big Trees Trail in the Giant Forest area, said spokeswoman Sintia Kawaski-Yee. The incident closed the Generals Highway for about two and a half hours for visitor and employee safety while rangers searched for the suspect.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies reported to rangers around 12:30 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody outside the park.

No gunfire or injuries were reported during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com