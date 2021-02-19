Individual arrested after brandishing firearm to visitors in Sequoia National Park

FILE – People walk amongst giant Sequoia trees at Sequoia National Park on September 23, 2014. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An individual in Sequoia National Park was arrested Friday after brandishing a firearm to visitors in the popular Giant Forest section of the park, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to a report of an individual brandishing a firearm and threatening visitors along the Big Trees Trail in the Giant Forest area, said spokeswoman Sintia Kawaski-Yee. The incident closed the Generals Highway for about two and a half hours for visitor and employee safety while rangers searched for the suspect.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies reported to rangers around 12:30 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody outside the park.

No gunfire or injuries were reported during the incident.