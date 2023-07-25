FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop revealed a loaded firearm and lands an active gang member in police custody, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they initiated a traffic stop at Backer and Illinois avenue for a vehicle code violation.

When officers contacted the driver, they say he was found to be an active gang member and admitted to be in possession of a firearm.

While searching the vehicle, officers say an illegally concealed, loaded firearm was located.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for firearm-related charges.