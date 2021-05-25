Identity released of 51-year-old man killed in Tulare shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police say 51-year-old Pedro Franco was found Monday at 10:45 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of G Street and Tulare Avenue.

Franco was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later passed away due to his injuries.

The department has not released any information on a suspect for the murder at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Tulare Police Detective Cynthia Vasquez at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2142.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com