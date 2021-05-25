Identity released of 51-year-old man killed in Tulare shooting

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police say 51-year-old Pedro Franco was found Monday at 10:45 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of G Street and Tulare Avenue.

Franco was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later passed away due to his injuries.

The department has not released any information on a suspect for the murder at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Tulare Police Detective Cynthia Vasquez at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2142.