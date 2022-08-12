FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday.

According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she slipped through handcuffs following an arrest on Thursday and shot at deputies with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office – from inside a patrol vehicle.

The suspect was named as 30-year-old Mariah Spate from Clearlake.

Officers say Spate was armed with a handgun during the incident. An image taken by a police drone shows someone pointing a handgun through the window of a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office vehicle after she had been arrested.

Image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department

According to police, the woman was wanted on a warrant for an earlier assault with a deadly weapons charge from July 15. Officers and deputies with the MAGEC unit had set up surveillance at her apartment, then initiated a traffic stop when she left the home and placed her under arrest.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.