FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old woman who died in Fresno on Saturday after she was shot and struck by a vehicle as it fled the scene was identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say Saturday around 11:36 a.m., officers responded to the 50 Block of East California Avenue regarding a shooting victim.

21-year-old Adriana Gonzales (image supplied by the Fresno Police Department)

Investigators say 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales was found in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. Police say Gonzales was transported to a local hospital where she later died

Homicide detectives say they learned Gonzales was in the parking lot when she was shot by an unknown person. Immediately following the shooting, Gonzales was struck by a dark-colored vehicle as it fled the scene.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance from the area and are searching for a motive for the crime. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.