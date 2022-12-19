FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at Highway 41 in a suspected murder-suicide case.

According to the authorities, 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno was killed in a suspected case of murder-suicide while she was riding with her sister southbound on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the name of the individual who shot her and then died by suicide is not being released because authorities still need to notify his family.

CHP officials say the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s sister saw her and followed the sisters, somehow persuading them to pull over onto the shoulder of the freeway, exited his vehicle, and brandished a firearm prompting the sisters to try to flee but the man fired several rounds into the vehicle striking the sister of his ex-girlfriend.

The victim was transported to the CRMC but she was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities say they don’t believe the victim was the intended target.

This is still an ongoing investigation.