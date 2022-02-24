FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The woman pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run incident in west Fresno, has been identified by CHP officials.

CHP identified the woman as 33-year-old Rochelle Rodriquez from Fresno.

CHP said they received a call around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, on Valentine and Floradora avenues about a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help Rodriquez and did not call authorities to help, before they drove away.

Officials say medical personnel attempted to help Rodriquez but she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say based on evidence found in the area of the collision, officers believe the hit and run vehicle could be a 1999 through 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck, dark in color, with tinted or smoked headlight lenses.

Officials say the vehicle should have damage to the front left headlight and bumper areas. Also, a witness described the truck as being “lifted” to officers.

Officials say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in this collision at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Fresno CHP at (559) 262-0400.