IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in Fresno apartment complex shooting named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was killed following a shooting outside an apartment complex on Monday night has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers revealed the victim was 35-year-old Monique Horton. She was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital where she later died.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the shooting was first reported at around 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Winery Avenue. Detectives established that Monique Horton was driving a vehicle in the area with another person. Horton was struck by gunfire while the other person was not.

Detectives add that a large-caliber firearm was used in the shooting – and it is being investigated as a gang-related incident. Police say this is the seventh homicide in the city this year.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Fresno Police Homicide Detective M. Berumen at (559) 621-2443 or Detective V. Miranda at (559) 621-2452 under case number 22009024.