FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman found dead in a Fresno County front yard on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

Officials say 44-year-old Amanda Berry of Fresno was the person found dead in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County. Her injuries were described as not consistent with a natural death.

Investigators say they responded to the house for a woman reported to be unconscious. When deputies arrived they performed CPR on her but she was declared dead at the scene.

No other information on the incident is available at this time. This is the 22nd homicide investigation for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in 2022.