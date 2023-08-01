FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 66-year-old woman who was killed following a fiery crash and car shooting has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

According to officials, officers responded to a call of a shooting victim in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 4080 W. Shaw Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old inside a vehicle who had been shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials say they also responded to a traffic collision incident in the 4100 block of North Brawley Avenue involving a sedan and a small SUV.

Upon arrival, officers found five adults inside the sedan. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores, received major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other occupants of the sedan were also transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Officers say the SUV had run from the scene of the accident before officers arrived and are currently outstanding.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the vehicle driven by Flores and the vehicle driven by the 24-year-old shooting victim were both traveling southbound on Brawley Avenue towards Shaw Avenue when shots were fired from the SUV. One of the gunshots struck the 24-year-old male victim. The driver of the SUV then proceeded to chase the car driven by Flores at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, both the vehicle driven by Flores and the SUV collided, causing major injuries to Flores and to the other occupants in the vehicle.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident stemming from a prior disturbance involving all parties.

Detectives are searching for video footage from nearby businesses and are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Fresno Police Department.