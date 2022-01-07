IDENTIFIED: Victims of Fresno double homicide released

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities of the victims of a double homicide in southeast Fresno has been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The first victim was identified as Mel Abdelazis, 90, who was found dead in the front yard of a residence on the 5100 block of Tulare Avenue.

The second victim was identified as Melba Abdelazis, 58, who was found dead inside of the residence.

According to the Sherrif’s department, the two victims were a father and daughter.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says this is the county’s first and second homicide of the year.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects