REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday.

Officials say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and a 17-year-old male, also a resident of Parlier.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are investigating what lead up to the shooting and are looking for a possible vehicle related to the shooting. It is believed a second vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.