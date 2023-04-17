FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department has identified the victim and suspects Monday in a weekend shooting in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say on Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Florence Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots near Martin Luther King Boulevard and California Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area where the gunfire was heard, police say they observed a white, Nissan Altima, exit a strip mall parking lot located in the 800 block of East California Avenue and drive southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When officers attempted a traffic stop on the car, officers say the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated. Officers observed the occupants discard two guns out the window as they fled.

Faheem Muhammad, 39 (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department) 33-year-old Malcolm McCoy (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

According to officials officers were able to stop the car near the intersection of Church and Walnut Avenues, where they detained the two occupants.

The driver was identified by police as 39-year-old Faheem Muhammad and the passenger was identified as 33-year-old Malcolm McCoy.

While officers were in pursuit, assisting officers say they responded to the shooting location, and located 40-year-old Adavier Thomas, who had been struck by gunfire.

Adavier Thomas, 40 (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Thomas was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police say surveillance video, helped officers to identify both McCoy and Muhammad as the people responsible for the shooting.