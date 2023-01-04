TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1.

According to police, the caller reported the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. and was trying to drive the victim to the hospital, but was unfamiliar with the area. Officers found the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue but the victim died from his injuries on-scene.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting was identified as 24-year-old Charles Carranza of Tulare. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.