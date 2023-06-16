Photo of victim 34-year-old Shavar Smith provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect and the victim in a May homicide in the Tower District.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, officers responded to a convenience store at 247 East Olive Ave regarding a shooting victim.

Investigators say when officers arrived they found 34-year-old Shavar Smith, with a gunshot wound to his head. Smith was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Photo of victim 34-year-old Shavar Smith provided by the Fresno Police Department.

On Wednesday, June 7, investigators say Smith died at the hospital due to his gunshot wound.

Investigators say they found video surveillance during the investigation, where homicide detectives were able to identify the alleged shooting suspect as 37-year-old Celestino Chavez.

Photo of the suspect 37-year-old Celestino Chavez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

According to police Chavez, a validated gang member on Post-Release Community Supervision was determined to be in custody at the Fresno County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, detectives added charges against Chavez. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.