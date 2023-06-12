LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in the shooting death of a 36-year-old in Los Banos on Friday, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Police say around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Tanner Road after a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, when officers arrived they found 36-year-old Peter Robert Noriega Jr. with a gunshot wound. Noriega Jr was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jay Romero of Los Banos. Investigators say Romero and the victim were involved in a dispute just prior to the shooting.

Romero was located shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the City of Merced, and was booked into the Merced Main Jail,

This was the first homicide investigation of the year for the City of Los Banos.