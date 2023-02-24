Juan Villanueva (left) and Ramon Escobar (right). Images courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CDCR officials at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, an officer conducting a security/welfare check of the housing unit on Friday morning approached a cell occupied by 53-year-old Juan Villanueva and 51-year-old Ramon Escobar and discovered Villanueva unresponsive in the cell.

Responding staff initiated lifesaving measures and transported Villanueva to the prison’s triage and treatment area. He was pronounced deceased at 9:03 a.m.

Officials say there is limited movement in the housing unit where the attack occurred to facilitate an investigation and determine the cause of death.

Villanueva, 53, was sentenced on Oct. 25, 2022, from Los Angeles County to serve life with parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. He was transported to CDCR custody on Feb. 2, 2023.

Escobar, 51, was sentenced to CDCR on May 6, 2022, from Los Angeles County to serve life without the possibility of parole sentence for two counts of first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for three counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was transferred to CDCR custody on Dec. 5, 2022.