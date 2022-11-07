HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Joshua Kinser, was found in the roadway and died at the scene.

Investigators say a dark-colored sedan was driving north on 10th Avenue and struck Kinser as he was entering the roadway.

Officers say they canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Early Saturday morning, police say the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Fernandez, turned himself into the Hanford Police Department along with the vehicle that was involved.

Officials say further evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Fernandez who was booked into Kings County jail for felony hit and run causing death and involuntary manslaughter.

Anyone with further information on this case should contact Corporal Dias at (559) 585-2540.