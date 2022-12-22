CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department has identified the 21-year-old brother who stabbed and killed his older brother after a dispute at their Clovis apartment Wednesday afternoon.

21-year-old David Brewington of Clovis has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his older brother, 23-year-old Elijah Brewington, of Clovis.

Police say just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex located near Peach and Gettysburg avenues to the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located an adult man with a stab wound to his upper body outside of the residence and family members nearby.

Despite first responders’ live saving-efforts, the victim died from his injuries at the scene. Police say the suspect was found at the apartment and immediately detained.

According to police, other family members, including an infant, were also located inside the apartment, but no one else was injured other than the victim.

Detectives say through investigation they discovered that the two adult brothers were arguing, when one of them stabbed the other with a knife.

Brewington has been booked in the Fresno County Jail for suspected homicide and child endangerment.

The infant has been turned to Child Protective Services (CPS), police say.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation.