FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving in the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man identified as 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officers, they immediately provided Castillo with medical care and transported him to CRMC by EMS personnel. Castillo died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Officers say homicide detectives arrived on the scene and took over the investigation. Castillo lived in the area where the shooting took place, and detectives are searching for any witnesses to the crime.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407 or Detective Christ Franks at 559-621-2427 under Fresno PD Case #2212300772.