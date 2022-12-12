FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious and not breathing.

The initial call to police described a man lying in the roadway suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead around two hours after the first call to officers.

Investigators determined that Coronado was at the apartment complex visiting his girlfriend when an argument broke out between Coronado and several other subjects. According to police, one of the people there shot a firearm multiple times and struck Coronado, causing his injuries.

Detectives continue to search for information from residents and businesses in the area, including looking for witnesses and surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective C. Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective M. Yee at 559-621-2407.