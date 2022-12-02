HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday.

According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia – where he later passed away.

Investigators continue to look for anyone with information about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department by calling or texting (559) 379-6093.