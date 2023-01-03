FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say that shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers and EMS responded to 4025 North Fruit Avenue, The Parks at Fig Garden, regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located 30-year-old Steven Montano who had been shot. Montano was immediately transported to the hospital but died shortly after he arrived.

According to police, detectives have determined that Montano was confronted in the apartment complex parking lot by a Hispanic male. Detectives are still working to positively identify the suspect in this case.

Investigators say they are asking for the public’s help with any information leading to the suspect’s identity. Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at 559-621-2449 or Detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452.

This was the first homicide in Fresno of 2023.