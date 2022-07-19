FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a hit-and-run in Fresno last week was officially identified on Tuesday as investigators continue work to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck them, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Theodore Ceja of Fresno.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say Ceja was struck in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street shortly before midnight on Friday. Investigators say the suspect vehicle left the scene and went eastbound on Belmont Avenue and then turned north onto Bond Street.

Theodore Ceja was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash scene investigators with Fresno Police believe the suspect vehicle to be a grey GMC pick-up truck. It should have significant damage to the front end and driver’s side headlight area.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Fresno Police Detective Christopher Wyant on 559-621-5052 or Detective Brian Hance on 559-621-5057.