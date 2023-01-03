FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after police say a stray bullet struck him inside his Fresno apartment has been identified by officers.

The man was identified as 51-year-old Victor Becerra. According to police, at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue. That’s where they found Becerra with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

According to officials, they found a gunshot hole coming from the adjoining apartment. At that time, police concluded the gunshot was deployed from the apartment next to the victims.

Investigators add that the person responsible for firing the bullet has been identified, but their information is not being released as the investigation remains in progress.