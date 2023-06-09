FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in southwest Fresno.

Police say officers responded to Lorena and Geneva avenues Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter call with twelve gunshots fired.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found two shooting victims. One of the victims, identified by police as 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad, had multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the second shooting victim, a 57-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital and is listed as critical but stable and remains hospitalized.

Investigators say both victims were on Lorena Avenue when they were shot. Detectives say they believe Muhammad was the intended target and the woman was standing near him when she was struck.

Detectives believe Muhammad and the woman have no association with each other.