FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The death of a 28-year-old in Fresno on Wednesday is being investigated as a gang-related incident, according to police.

According to the Fresno Police Department, shortly before 5:00 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of E. Holland following 18 rounds recorded on the ShotSpotter system. They arrived to find a victim of a shooting and he was taken to the hospital – where he later passed away.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Javonte Askew.

Investigators say he had recently arrived home and was taking out the trash when he was shot at. Officers say the victim had connections with gang activity, which is why Fresno County’s MAGEC gang unit is also working on the case.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have information on what happened, to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This is being investigated as the ninth murder of 2022. Police say at this time last year, there were 17 murders.