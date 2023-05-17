FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of a 56-year-old man killed in a weekend dispute over unpaid rent was released on Wednesday by the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say 56-year-old Michael Brady was shot and killed by 79-year-old Ira Lewis around 10:00 a.m. in the 4500 block of East Dakota Avenue.

56-year-old Michael Brady (image provided by the Fresno Police Department)

Investigators say Lewis was Brady’s landlord and the two were involved in an ongoing dispute over unpaid rent. Just prior to the shooting, detectives say Brady was outside in the front of the location when he was confronted by Lewis.

During the confrontation, investigators say Lewis shot Brady multiple times and went back into his home. Brady was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers say Lewis was seen walking away from the scene and into his home which is located on that same property. Police surrounded the home and arrested Lewis.

79-year-old Ira Lewis (image provided by the Fresno Police Department)

Investigators say they had a very difficult time locating the firearm due to multiple structures and multiple residences located on the property. As many as 40 officers were involved in the search. The search started on Saturday and ended Monday morning when police say they located the firearm in the basement of Lewis’ home.

According to investigators, Brady has been residing at that location with his wife for approximately five years and was given a 30-day notice.

Brady’s wife, who police say is a witness, said there were ongoing issues with rent stemming back to February. Police say Lewis denied any involvement in the shooting.