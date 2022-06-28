FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and the suspect in a deadly stabbing at an Avenal gas station over the weekend were both identified Tuesday by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the victim was 51-year-old Jose Madeira of Hesperia.

According to the DA’s office, Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San Francisco. Investigators say Harley attacked Madeira after he gave Harley a ride in his big rig.

Harley was booked into Fresno County Jail in connection with the homicide. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday.