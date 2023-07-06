FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect have been identified after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed by her 22-year-old boyfriend, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Saturday, at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of East Balch Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Anissia Martinez suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Photo of 27-year-old Anissia Martinez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say Martinez was shot by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Rosalino Mendoza-Hernandez, who was taken into custody as he attempted to run from the scene.

Photo of 22-year-old Rosalino Mendoza-Hernandez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Martinez was rushed to a local hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition. On Wednesday at 5:04 pm, Martinez died at the hospital.

Detectives say they learned Martinez and Mendoza-Hernandez have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2023.

According to police Mendoza-Hernandez, is a gang member and on felony probation for being an ex-felon in possession of a handgun.

During a search of the scene, detectives recovered a handgun they believed was used in the shooting.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.