FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect and victim in what police say was Fresno’s first domestic violence-related homicide victim in 2023 were identified, and the suspect arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say on Tuesday, night around 10:49 p.m., they responded to Tyler Avenue and Bond Street for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers arrived and say they found 18-year-old Zoe Salinas in the passenger seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but Salinas died.

Homicide detectives say they learned that Salinas was in a dating relationship with 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez Contreras.

According to detectives Salinas and Contreras were seated in a vehicle and got into a heated argument. During the argument, police say Contreras allegedly shot Salinas and ran from the scene to a nearby residential neighborhood.

Officers say they located and arrested Contreras, who was still armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Contreras was booked into the Fresno County Jail. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.