IDENTIFIED: Teen shot and killed outside Fresno bowling alley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Fresno on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Bowerlo on Blackstone Avenue after it was reported that there had been an armed disturbance inside of the business.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Devin Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of the bowling alley.

Johnson was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he died a short time later.

During an investigation, officers say they learned a fight had broken out between two groups of customers inside of the business.

Photo of the scene.

The fight then reportedly spilled over into the parking lot, where officers say someone pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.

Officers say they believe the shooting was gang-related and no other customers were targeted during the incident.

“We want to assure our community that was an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to not only investigate the crime, but to deter any retaliation,” the Fresno Police Department wrote in a press release about the shooting.

The investigation into Johnson’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.