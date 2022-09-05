The gas station where the shooting happened.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month.

Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been identified as an accomplice in the homicide.

Photo of Nathaniel Frank Lujano provided by the Tulare Police Department.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, officers were called out to a gas station in the area of Bardsley Avenue and Spruce Street after several people called 911 to report a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been officially identified by authorities, did not survive his injuries.

Photo of Jocelyn Rivera provided by the Tulare Police Department.

Officers said they were able to track down Rivera on the day of the shooting and placed her under arrest.

She was booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of accessory to homicide.

Officers said Lujano is currently wanted in connection to another fatal shooting that happened over the weekend near Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue.

Investigators warn Lujano should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Lujano’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Art Cabello at (559) 685-2300 x 2149.