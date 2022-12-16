FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department.

Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the shooting death of 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams, who was shot and killed while visiting friends at an apartment complex.

Kenyatta’s brother, 27-year-old Charles Williams, was also struck by gun fire. Williams was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center and has since then been released.

During an investigation, detectives identified 31-year-old Ryan Segura and his brother, 32-year-old Anthony Segura, as the two suspects responsible for the shooting.

Officers said both suspects were tracked down in Tulare and were arrested by officers from the Tulare Police Department.

Both were booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department or Homicide Detective Michael Berumen at (559) 621-2443.