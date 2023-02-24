PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department has identified a suspect alleged to have been involved in a theft at a Porterville Ulta store.

Officials say on Jan. 31, representatives from Ulta Beauty contacted Porterville PD to report a theft of over $11,000 of product from their store.

Police have identified 19-year-old, Daniel Delgado, as one of the suspects alleged to be involved in the theft, leading to an arrest warrant granted by a Superior Court Judge.

Detectives learned that Delgado had been arrested in the City of Bakersfield on the morning of Feb. 23 for unrelated charges and was scheduled to be released the same day from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Jail.

According to officials, detectives responded to the jail and contacted Delgado as he was being released. Delgado was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $160,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through their departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.