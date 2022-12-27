TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the suspect in a double stabbing in Terra Bella, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on Tuesday.

Detectives identified Elias Mosqueda, 28, as the suspect in the incident. Officials say around two hours after the stabbing, Mosqueda was tracked down in Bakersfield by police and detained.

Detectives traveled to Bakersfield and brought Mosqueda back to Tulare County where he was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, officials say.

According to deputies, on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., they were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 on the report of a stabbing.

When officials arrive at the scene, they say found a man and a woman with stab wounds who were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and have been released from the hospital.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.