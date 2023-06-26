FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect who deputies say shot at them in Squaw Valley over the weekend has been identified.

Deputies say 21-year-old Kaden Fearbordonaro, described as a transient and has no connection to Squaw Valley, was arrested on suspicion of charges after allegedly attempting to remove an officer’s firearm and deterring an officer by threat/violence during a trespassing call on Saturday, June 24.

At around 2:30 pm on Saturday, dispatchers with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a property owner on Mistletoe Lane, near Ennis Road in Squaw Valley.

The caller claimed a man was trespassing, acting strange, and refusing to leave. Deputies say the suspect attempted to contact two other property owners who saw his behavior as erratic, making them feel as though he presented a danger to them and possibly himself.

A deputy arrived on the scene and saw the suspect speaking to a woman, who was holding a shovel in case she needed to defend herself.

As the deputy tried to contact the suspect, he kept his hands inside the pockets of his sweatshirt.

Officials say the deputy gave him commands to show his hands, but he would not. Instead, he

charged the deputy, running straight toward him.

The deputy fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking him. The deputy then approached to detain and provide medical aid to the suspect.

At this time, deputies say the suspect said he had a gun, however, no gun was found.

Deputies say Fearbordonaro remains hospitalized and doctors expect him to survive.

Fearbordonaro has been electronically booked into jail and officials say the investigation is ongoing.