VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect and victim involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred early Monday morning have been identified by the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, they responded to Houston Avenue and Rinaldi Street for a person hit by a car and found 42-year-old Ekae See of Visalia unresponsive in the roadway.

After being transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officers say she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators were eventually able to identify the vehicle involved and served a search warrant on Thursday at a home in the 2600 block of West Payson Avenue. They found the suspect vehicle and additional evidence leading to the collision.

It was then that 68-year-old Charles Draxler was arrested under suspicion of felony hit and run causing death and booked into a local facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Traffic Unit at (559) 713-4237.