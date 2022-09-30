Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect and victim who were killed in a shooting at a dairy in Tulare County on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Alfredo Preira had shot and killed 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez before turning the gun on himself at Delta View Farms.

Around 10:45 a.m., deputies were called out to the dairy near Avenue 304 and Road 48 for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Fernandez had already died from gunshot wounds inside of a cowbarn where he had been working.

Investigators said a 49-year-old woman was also found suffering from gunshot wounds in the barn. She was taken to a local hospital, where officials said she is currently in critical but stable condition.

While investigating, deputies said they learned that Preira had walked into the barn and opened fire on the two victims while they were working.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Joshua Lowry with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.