FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect and victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Del Rey on March 16 have been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7:00 p.m. they responded to a call of a man on the road suffering from injuries after being struck by a car near Carmel and Morro avenues.

When they arrived, authorities transported 48-year-old Jaime Loza of Del Rey to a local hospital where eventually passed away on March 21.

Investigators say they were unable to locate the driver or car responsible for the crash at the scene. Eventually, they found information suggesting the incident was an intentional act.

The following day, deputies say they conducted a traffic stop near south Bethel and east Jefferson avenues on a Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a hit and run. After examining the vehicle and contacting the driver, 54-year-old Rolando Sanchez was eventually arrested and booked in the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (559) 498-7867.